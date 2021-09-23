Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Storm System Will Bring Downpours, Flash Flood Risk, Strong Wind Gusts, Possible Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches (light green) are expected for most of the region, with 2 to 4 inches (dark green) in some areas. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas (in green) where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The storm system will bring the potential for locally severe thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A slow-moving system ahead of a cold front will include a new round of thunderstorms that could be severe with damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and lead to flash flooding.

The time frame for storm activity is Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 into Friday morning, Sept. 24, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the statement said.

"Wind gusts in excess of 58 miles per hour could damage trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages," the weather service said.

Some areas could be under a zone of heavy rain for an extended period, AccuWeather said.

"A 'firehose effect' can occur which means rain may pour down at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour or more for several hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches (light green) are expected for most of the region, with 2 to 4 inches (dark green) in some areas. For projections, see the first image above.

"The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions in a short period of time will lead to an increased potential for flash flooding," the weather service said. "Scattered flash flooding of urban and poor drainage areas is possible."

Flash flood watches are in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning for much of the region. (Click on the second image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.