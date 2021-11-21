Storm System Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern Heading Into Thanksgiving

The arrival of a cold front bringing a storm system to the region will lead to a big change in the weather pattern in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Sunday, Nov. 21 will be precipitation-free during the morning and afternoon with a high temperature in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Showers will arrive Sunday evening and continue through the overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers will end with the passage of the front on Monday morning, Nov. 22, and skies will gradually become mostly sunny as much colder air will return to the region

Between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rainfall is expected from overnight Sunday into Monday.

Some parts of the region are expected to see snowfall from the system, according to AccuWeather, with the possibility for several inches of snow in northern New York state, Pennsylvania, parts of Western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, according to AccuWeather. (See the first two images above.)

Brisker conditions and strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are in store for most of the region on Tuesday, Nov. 23. (Click on the third image above.) The high temperature Tuesday will only be in the low 40s.

There will also be more gusty winds Wednesday, Nov. 24, which will remain dry and sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

More dry weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in. the low 50s.

The outlook for Black Friday on Nov. 26 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

