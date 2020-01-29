Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Veer Out To Sea?

As the weekend nears, three possible paths have emerged for a potential Nor'easter leading into Ground Hog Day.

The time frame in this region is Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1 and overnight into Sunday, Feb. 2, which happens to be Groundhog Day.

The storm is expected to gather in the southeastern United States on Friday, Jan. 31 before heading northeastward for the weekend. If it merges with a separate storm moving east from central Canada, it is expected to move inland up the coast, quickly gaining strength, and leading to Scenario 1 in the first image above.

"If the two storms join quickly, then the southern storm will rapidly strengthen along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts and precipitation could expand inland from the Interstate 95 corridor to the I-77 and I-81 corridors," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

If the storm moves off the coast (Scenario 2 in the second image above), it would also have a significant impact.

In the third possible path (See image No. 3), the storm would veer out to sea after reaching the middle Atlantic Coast, and there would be little or no impact on this region.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

