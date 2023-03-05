Storm Scenarios: Final Track Will Determine What Parts Of Region Could See Wintry Mix

A new winter storm could bring a mix of snow, sleet, and rain that could cause slippery travel conditions in parts of the region.

The time frame for the system is late Monday night, March 6 into Tuesday morning, March 7, according to the National Weather Service.

But its projected track is uncertain.

One forecast model is taking it a bit farther west. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

In those inland areas, 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible. Areas farther west could see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Another model has the system moving more to the east, meaning more widespread precipitation in southeastern New York and western Connecticut.

Leading up to the storm's arrival, there will be a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, March 5 with a high temperature ranging from the mid-40s to around 50 degrees and gusty winds out of the northwest.

Monday will start off with clear skies as the high temperature climbs to around the 50-degree mark.

Clouds will increase at night ahead of the storm's arrival.

Areas where the overnight temperature stays above freezing will see mainly rain that could be mixed with sleet and snow at times, including in New York City and on Long Island.

"It remains possible a slushy covering of snow can fall on grass and car tops, but a lasting accumulation on roads is not expected," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "It may be a different story north and west of the city where a slushy accumulation can cause slick conditions later Monday night and early Tuesday morning."

As the temperature rises after daybreak Tuesday, there will be a changeover to rain including in inland areas, where the high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Skies will gradually clear late in the day Tuesday, followed by a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, March 8 with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

