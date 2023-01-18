Storm Could Bring Up To Foot Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast: Here's What To Expect

A new storm taking aim at the Northeast could bring up to a foot of snow to some spots in northern New York and New England.

The system is due to arrive on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting during the morning on Friday, Jan. 20.

For projected snowfall totals, see the first image above from AccuWeather.com:

6 to 12 inches of snowfall in the areas shown in royal blue,

3 to 6 inches in the areas shown in Columbia blue,

1 to 3 inches in areas shown in sky blue.

Most of this region will see mainly rain. (Click on the second image above.) About an inch of rainfall is expected in most spots from the system.

In advance of the storm, the high temperature will climb to around the 50-degree mark on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with a mix of sun of clouds.

The storm system on Thursday is due to arrive from west to east starting after daybreak before finally winding down by midday or so on Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The current outlook for Saturday, Jan. 21 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Sunday, Jan. 22 will be mainly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain and showers followed by rain becoming likely in the evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.