Storm Bringing Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Thunderstorms Arrives In Region: Here's Latest Timing

A storm system bringing rain, which will be heavy at times, gusty winds, and thunderstorms is moving through the region.

There will be showers at times throughout the day on Thursday, March 24 with breezy conditions and raw temperatures topping out at around 50 degrees. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 miles per hour.

Rain will become steadier late Thursday afternoon, and lasting into the late evening. During that time, thunderstorms will become likely, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected before the system winds down overnight into Friday morning, March 25.

Skies will gradually clear during the day Friday, which will be brisk and partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will return on Saturday, March 26 with a new chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Sunday, March 27 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

