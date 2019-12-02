Storm Alert: Here's How Much Snowfall To Expect In Round 2 Of Nor'easter

Get set for Round Two.

Powered by a heavy band of snow, another round of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected later in the afternoon into the evening on Monday, Dec. 1.

Most of the snow will fall after dark.

Areas south of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, including New York City, will see between 3 and 4 inches of accumulation. Accumulation amounts will be a bit lower on Long Island, with 2 to 3 inches expected in Nassau County and 1 to 2 inches in Suffolk County.

Further inland, expect 4 to 6 inches of accumulation, with 6 to 8 inches possible in parts of Northern Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Fairfield County. (See first and second image above.)

Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut could see anywhere from 8 inches to more than a foot of snow. (See third image above.)

For the latest snowfall projections, check the first two images above. For expected ice and rain accumulations, see the third and fourth images.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 for counties shown in pink in the fourth image above. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shown in purple.

There could be lingering snow in the morning Tuesday before the system heads out east by 10 a.m. It will be a cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

