Start Of Summer Will Bring Scattered Thunderstorms, Change In Weather Pattern

A stretch of unseasonable, below-average temperatures will be coming to an end just as summer officially starts.

The most notable change in the weather pattern will be the increase in moisture, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Monday, June 20 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s, says the National Weather Service.

The mainly dry stretch will be followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms on the first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21, which will also usher in the start of more humid air through the end of the week.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 70s, and the storm chance starting in the mid-afternoon, and continuing through Tuesday evening.

Areas most likely to see storms are shown in green in the image above.

It will continue to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, June 22 with a high temperature again in the low 70s and showers possible during the day and again at night.

Thursday, June 23 will be partly sunny with a 50-50 chance for showers and a high temperature in the low 70s.

Friday, June 24 will be a bit warmer with a high temperature in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies.

