Start Of Summer Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern

Change is in the air as summer officially starts.

The most notable change in the weather pattern will be the increase in moisture, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The mainly dry stretch will be followed by scattered showers on the first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21, which will also usher in the start of more humid air through the end of the week.

Tuesday will be a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 70s, and the chance for showers starting in the mid-afternoon, and continuing through Tuesday evening.

Areas most likely to see showers are shown in green in the image above.

It will continue to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, June 22 with a high temperature again in the low 70s and showers possible during the day and again at night.

Thursday, June 23 will be partly sunny with scattered showers and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms and a high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

Friday, June 24 will be a bit warmer with a high temperature in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies.

Temps will climb into the 80s on Saturday, June 25, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

