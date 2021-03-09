Spring Preview: Here's When We'll See Mildest Temps In Months -- And How Long It Will Last

After a chilly start to the week, the mildest air in months will be arriving followed by another drop in temperatures.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Tuesday, March 9: The spring preview will start after midday as the high temperature climbs into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

It will remain clear overnight with a low temperature in the mid 30s.

Wednesday, March 10: Skies will be clear during the day and through the overnight with the high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday, March 11: Partly sunny, breezy, and continued mild with a high temperature reaching the low 60s. Wind strength will be 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts will be between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Friday, March 12: Clouds will overspread the region with morning showers possible. The high temperature will again be in the low 60s.

Saturday, March 13: The mild stretch will end as the high temperature will only be in the low 40s on a partly sunny day.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, meaning clocks should "spring forward" one hour. The first day of spring will come on Saturday, March 20.

