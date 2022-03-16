Contact Us
Weather

Spring-Like Stretch Will Be Followed By Big Change For St. Patrick's Day

Joe Lombardi
A dry, spring-like stretch will be followed by the arrival of rain on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17.
A dry, spring-like stretch will be followed by the arrival of rain on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A dry, spring-like stretch will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern on St. Patrick's Day.

It will stay dry on Wednesday, March 16 with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase overnight heading into St. Pat's Day on Thursday, March 17.

Thursday will be cloudy throughout the day with patchy morning fog followed by the arrival of rainfall at around noontime. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Rain will continue at times through the middle of the evening on Thursday before skies gradually clear overnight heading into Friday, March 18.

Friday may be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and the mercury edging past the 70-degree mark in much of the region.

But skies will thicken in the evening as a new storm system will move in and linger throughout the day on Saturday, March 19. Saturday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

"A larger storm will be possible Friday into Friday night from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast with rain and thunderstorms possible," Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.

