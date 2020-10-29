Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds, Snow In Spots Will Be Followed By Sharp Drop In Temps

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas expected to see a mix of rain and snow (in pink) and snow (in blue) on Friday morning, Oct. 30. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont where 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation is possible. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Areas farthest south will see the heaviest rain on Thursday, Oct. 29. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

There will be widespread heavy rainfall, areas of flooding, strong gusty winds, a wintry mix, and accumulating snow in parts of the region as a winterlike storm moving in from the Midwest merges with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

The time frame for storm activity is Thursday, Oct. 29 into Friday, Oct. 30, with the snowfall expected mainly early Friday morning as the temperature drops. 

A look at areas expected to see a mix of rain and snow (in pink) and snow (in blue) are shown in the first image above.

Accumulating snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible parts of New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont. (See second image above.)

Areas farthest south will see the heaviest rainfall, beginning after around 9 a.m. Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour are likely Thursday night into Friday morning south of the I-84 corridor, and 10 to 15 mph farther north and inland.

The mixed bag of precipitation will wind down around noontime Friday, but there will remain a chance for rain of showers Friday afternoon on a mostly cloudy and raw day with the high temperature only reach the low 40s.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected for parts of the region where there will not be accumulating snow.

The storm system will move off the coast late Friday night.

There will then be a sharp drop in temps with an overnight low in the mid to upper 20s, leading into a bright and sunny day on Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31, with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

For just the first time since World War II, a Halloween blue moon will be visible to the entire world.

After that, it will be time to "Fall Back" and set clocks back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 as Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, nears.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

