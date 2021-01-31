Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Appointments Postponed At These State-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Due To Nor'easter
Weather

Snowfall Projections Increase Again: Much Of Region Could Now See Between 18-24 Inches

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas (in red) where 18 to 24 inches of snowfall is now possible.
A look at areas (in red) where 18 to 24 inches of snowfall is now possible. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The major Nor'easter taking aim on the region may wind up being one for the books.

The latest snowfall projections, released late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31 by the National Weather Service, indicate parts of the area could see as much as two feet of snowfall.

A large swath of accumulations of 18 to 24 inches of snowfall is now expected from overnight Sunday to throughout the day Monday, Feb. 1 into early Tuesday, Feb. 2 expected across all of New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, much of Nassau County, portions of southwest Connecticut, and Northeast New Jersey.

For the latest projections, see the image above.

Lesser amounts are expected east as warmer air moves in aloft and at the surface, changing any snow to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet, the weather service said. 

A changeover to all rain is likely across the Twin Forks of Long Island, where significantly less snow is forecast.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.