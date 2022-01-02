Contact Us
Snowfall Possible As Quick-Moving Storm Sweeps Through Region, Temperatures Plummet

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas, mainly in New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester, coastal Connecticut, and northern New Jersey that have the highest potential to see some snow on Monday, Jan. 3.
Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A quick-moving storm system coupled with the arrival of sharply colder temperatures could bring a round of snowfall to much of the region.

The timeframe for potential snowfall is overnight through around noon on Monday, Jan. 3.

"It may be hard to believe that any snow is on the way, given the warmth and lack of wintry weather thus far this season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

The system is now expected to track farther south and east with New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester, coastal Connecticut, and northern New Jersey having the highest potential to see some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. (See the first image above.) But light snow is possible for the entire region.

It will become sharply colder as the day progresses on Sunday, Jan. 2, from a high temperature of around 50 degrees falling into the mid 20s after nightfall. Strong winds with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as around 25 mph will make it feel even colder. (Click on the second image above.)

After the storm pushes through, skies will become partly sunny Monday. The high temperature will struggle to pass the 30-degree mark and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid 30s.

