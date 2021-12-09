Snowfall Leads To Slick Roadways During Morning Commute With New Storm System On Way

A quick-moving system bringing scattered snowfall accompanied by a plunge in temperatures has caused slick roadways in much of the region during the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 9.

It will be continued cold during the day with a high temperature around 40 degrees, and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

After a mix of clouds and sun to start the day Thursday, skies will gradually become overcast.

Winds will become calmer overnight

The temperature will rise to a high in the upper 40s on Friday, Dec. 10 with partly sunny skies.

A new storm system will bring about a welcomed change in the weather pattern at the start of the week.

The warm front will arrive with showers overnight into Saturday, Dec. 11, bringing about a rapid rise in temperatures, with the high on Saturday reaching the lower 60s.

But it won't feel as warm as the spring-like temperatures with strong winds with speeds up to 15 miles per up and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour Saturday, which will be cloudy with scattered showers.

Precipitation will continue at times through late Saturday night before skies clear, leading to a bright and sunny day on Sunday, Dec. 12 with more seasonable temperatures, and a high in the mid 40s.

