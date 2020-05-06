Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Snow Way! Rare May Cold Blast Could Bring Snow To Parts Of Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas where there is the potential for snow later this week.
A look at areas where there is the potential for snow later this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Don't adjust your calendar. It really is spring - even if the weather has been more like March than May.

But things are really going to go to extremes later this week. A rare out-of-season cold blast could bring some snowfall to parts of the region.

"It's like a late-spring version of the polar vortex," said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster. "If this same pattern was going on during January and February with the major blocking in the jet stream, we would be in a deep freeze with frequent snowstorms in the eastern United States."

The time frame for potential snowfall, mainly north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, is overnight Friday, May 8 into Saturday morning, May 9. (See image above.)

At this point, about a half-inch to an inch of accumulation is possible up until about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Leading up to then, Wednesday, May 6 will be cloudy and chilly with the high temperature in the mid 50s. Light rain is likely after 4 p.m., continuing at times through the evening.

Skies will begin to clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day on Thursday, May 7 with the high temperature in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase Friday and showers will be likely starting in the early afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

The overnight low temperature in areas south of I-84 will stay just above freezing, meaning precipitation will be rain.

But north of I-84 where there is the chance for snow, the low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

The rest of the day Saturday will be cloudy with the high temperature in the low 40s and a chance for showers at times.

It will brighten up on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, which will be mostly sunny, but chilly, with the high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

