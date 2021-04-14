Snow Way! Parts Of Region Will See Wintry Mix, Accumulation As New Storm System Moves Through

A springlike stretch of mild temperatures will be coming to end as a slow-moving storm system will bring rounds of wet weather, including a wintry mix and accumulating snowfall to parts of the region.

Wednesday, April 14 will be the calm before the storm, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 60s.

After that, get set for a big change, and for some in the Northeast, a rare round of spring snowfall.

There will be rain and showers throughout the day on Thursday, April 15, which will be colder, with the high temperature only in the mid 40s. Wind strength will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

The precipitation will continue overnight into Friday, April 16.

That's when some parts of the region are expected to see a wintry mix and snow. For a look at those areas (shown in pink), see the first image above.

Portions of upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snowfall. For a look at those areas, click on the second image above.

"The next storm to arrive in the Northeast Thursday into Friday will be the same one responsible for bringing a return to snowy, wintry weather in the northern Plains early in the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "As it arrives in the Northeast, it will still have enough cold air with it to bring some spring snow, especially at higher elevations."

Friday will be cloudy and rainy with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

About 2 inches of rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night.

Skies are expected to clear and temperatures will begin to climb during the weekend.

