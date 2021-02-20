Snow Squalls Could Cause Dangerous Whiteout Conditions, Hazardous Travel

A sunny start to the day on Saturday, Feb. 19 will be followed by the likelihood of snow squalls in the afternoon, bringing brief heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and low visibilities.

"Snow squalls can hit hard and fast — much like how thunderstorms erupt in the summertime," according to AccuWeather.com.

“The snow squalls can be intense and can produce brief and dangerous whiteout conditions,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

Saturday will be breezy with clouds increasing and a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values in the 20s before the expected arrival of the Alberta clipper system after noontime.

"A strong cold front moving across this afternoon will be accompanied by a line of snow showers and snow squalls, that could bring a brief burst of heavy snow, northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph, and temperatures dropping close to freezing," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning. "Roads could become hazardous."

Some areas, especially farther north, could see about an inch of snowfall during the afternoon.

The combination of the snow squalls and gusty winds "will combine forces to create sudden hazards for those traveling during the first part of the Presidents Day weekend," according to AccuWeather.com meteorologists.

Skies will become mostly clear late Saturday night as the temperature falls to the upper teens with wind-chill values between 5 and 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday, Feb. 20 will be sunny, with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values in the teens.

Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 21 will be sunny with a high temperature reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.