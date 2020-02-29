Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: UPDATE: Montvale Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies
Weather

Snow Showers, Flurries Possible As Wind-Chill Values Fall Into 20s On Rare Leap Day

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Snow flurries
Snow flurries Photo Credit: Pixabay

It's a rare leap day, but the weather will be very typical for the final day of February.

Brisk and cold conditions on Saturday, Feb. 29 will result in the wind-chill factor falling into the 25- to 30-degree range during the afternoon.

Couple that with an increase in clouds after a partly sunny start, and there will be a chance for snow showers in the early and mid-afternoon.

Most of the region will see little or no accumulation, but areas north of I-84, and especially west, could see a half-inch or less and slippery roads in some spots.

Then, March will come in like a lion.

At least overnight.

The low temperature after midnight on Sunday, March 1 will be in the mid-teens with wind-child values between 5 and 15 degrees.

The high temperature Sunday will climb to the mid 30s, but the wind-chill values will make it feel like it's in the upper teens to mid 20s during the day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.