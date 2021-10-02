Snow Joke: Get Set For 'One Of The Longest, Coldest Winters' In Years, New Forecast Says

A brand-new forecast for the winter of 2021-22 is calling for a “season of shivers,” with “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures."

It's in the 230th edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, which says it has an 80-percent accuracy rate with its weather forecasts.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, said.

Most of the region will see a “cold, snowy” winter, according to the almanac's forecast graphic. (See the image above.)

The Old Farmer's Almanac said it uses three scientific disciplines to make long-range predictions:

Meteorology, the study of the atmosphere;

Climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns.

Solar science, the study of sunspots and other solar activity.

"We predict weather trends and events by comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters has also released its annual prediction for the winter season.

The first waves of winter are expected in the Northeast in November when AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said there could be “a couple of rounds of cold weather and some snow."

The chance of plowable snow is also predicted to start early in the season with that cold air.

