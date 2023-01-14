Snow Drought: Here Are Next Chances For White Stuff In Northeast

Pockets of light snow fell in parts of the region to start off the weekend on Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

Some areas saw a light coating forming on the grass and reduced visibility on roadways. (See the first image above from the National Weather Service.)

It was "nuisance" precipitation at most, but it's still worth noting during a winter marked by a lack of snowfall.

So far this winter, most major cities in the Northeast have barely seen any accumulation at all.

In fact, New York City is on track to break a 50-year record for the most consecutive snowless days. It's now been 306 days, the fourth-longest streak the city's seen, according to Fox Weather.

For snowfall comparisons for this winter compared to the 2021-22 season, and average snowfall for this time of year, click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

The next chance for snowfall in the Northeast will come on Sunday, Jan. 15 into the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

But the range of that system which will linger through the day into the evening will be limited to the Greater Boston area, and coastal Maine. (Click on the third image above.) Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

A dry stretch of days is expected through the middle of next week with temperatures above seasonable averages, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s.

The next shot for precipitation after that will be on Thursday, Jan. 19 with snow possible in areas where the temperature is at or below the freezing mark in the morning.

But most of the region is expected to see all rain on Thursday, with the daytime high temperature climbing to the low to mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

