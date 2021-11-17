Sixth Tornado Touchdown From Severe Storms Confirmed In New York

Contact Us
A file photo of a tornado.
A file photo of a tornado. Photo Credit: NOAA.gov

A sixth tornado from the quick-moving round of severe storms that swept through the region has been confirmed to have touched down in New York.

All six were on Long Island on Saturday, Nov. 13, with the latest identified in Hampton Bays in Suffolk County, the National Weather Service announced late Tuesday night, Nov. 16.

It has been classified as an EF-0 twister (the weakest of the six levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale), due to its wind speed. 

The four other tornadoes that touched down on Long Island on Saturday are:

  • Nassau County EF-0: Woodmere-Hempstead-Uniondale-Levittown
  • Suffolk County EF-0: East Islip
  • Suffolk County EF-1: Shirley-Manorville
  • Suffolk County, EF-0: Remsenberg to Westhampton
  • Suffolk County, EF-0: North Bellport 

Three other twisters were confirmed to have touched down in Connecticut on Saturday, bringing the total number of twisters from the event to nine.

The three Connecticut tornadoes were:

  • New Haven County, CT EF-0: Branford
  • New Haven County, CT EF-0: Cheshire
  • New London County, CT EF-1: Stonington

Detailed info on all nine twisters can be found here.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

  • EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph
  • EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph
  • EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph
  • EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph
  • EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph
  • EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

