Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Significant Differences Emerge In Models For Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
If the storm tracks farther west, snowfall test would increase inland. If the storm tracks farther west, snowfall test would increase inland.
If the storm tracks farther west, snowfall test would increase inland. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected snowfall totals for the major weekend storm. A look at projected snowfall totals for the major weekend storm.
A look at projected snowfall totals for the major weekend storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There's uncertainty surrounding the projected track, speed, and strength of a Nor'easter on target to hit the region.

Winter advisories, watches, and warnings are now covering 34 million along the East Coast from early Friday evening, Jan. 28 before pushing off the coast early Saturday evening, Jan. 29. 

"At this time, heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal hazards are possible from North Carolina to New England with the most significant impacts in eastern New England," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued early Thursday morning, Jan. 27. "This forecast will continue to evolve."

The newest American model, which was just released Thursday morning, has the storm track farther offshore and moving faster, with mainly light snow, except for coastal New England, where blizzard conditions are expected in the Boston area, Cape Cod, and Maine on Saturday.

The European model has the storm tracking slower and closer to the coast, with heavy snow over a broader area.

According to AccuWeather.com, areas farthest east (shown in dark blue in the second image above), could see between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. Much of the region should see between 6 and 12 inches (shown in blue), with areas farther west seeing anywhere between 1 and 6 inches (lighter blue).

Thursday will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s with a chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Current projections have the Nor'easter arriving shortly after midnight Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature will struggle to reach 20 degrees during the height of the storm.

Skies will clear on Sunday, Jan. 30 after the storm, with the high temperature in the mid 20s.

More certainty surrounding the track and strength of the No'easter is expected by Friday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.