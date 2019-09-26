Showers, Storms With Rumbles Of Thunder, Lightning Will Sweep Through Area

A storm system with showers and thunderstorms is sweeping through the area, moving from west to east.

The best chance of rain for most of our area will be in the mid to late afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 26. A few rumbles of thunder and lightning may occur with any heavier showers.

The chance for showers and storms will continue until around 8 p.m. Thursday.

That will be followed by gradual clearing, leading to a sunny day on Friday, Sept. 27 with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

