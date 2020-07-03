Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Severe Weather Alert: Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Storms should occur in the middle to late afternoon on Friday, July 3 with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts.
Storms should occur in the middle to late afternoon on Friday, July 3 with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A backdoor cold front moving across the area will result in numerous showers and strong thunderstorms. 

Storms should occur in the middle to late afternoon and into the evening on Friday, July 3 with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts.

There is also the potential for localized flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning.

The greatest threat will be in areas north and west of New York City. (See image above.)

Additionally, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the Hudson Valley, Northeast New Jersey, southwest Connecticut, and far western Long Island under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The time frame for storm activity is from around 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, which will be hazy, hot and humid with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

Independence Day, Saturday, July 4th will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.