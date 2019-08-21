Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storms With Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

Get set for a stormy day.

Some isolated storms developing in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 21 will be just a preview of what's in store later on with stronger thunderstorms sweeping through in the afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms will become severe, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued on Wednesday morning covering southeast New York and southern Connecticut.

Showers and storms will become likely after 1 p.m. with the chance for storm activity continuing for about 12 hours until 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

During that time, more than an inch of rainfall is likely, with locally higher amounts.

The main threat will be damaging winds with gusts up to 70 miles per hour possible that could bring down trees, tree limbs and power lines, causing outages.

There will be drenching rain at times along with frequent thunder and lightning with some of the storms. Hail is also possible.

Wednesday will be a humid day with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s, but less humidity. There's a slight chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, Aug. 23 will be much cooler and more comfortable. The day will start out with clouds before there gradual clearing leads to plenty of sun in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

