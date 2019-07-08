Contact Us
Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storms Will Bring Drenching Rain, Damaging Winds

Joe Lombardi
The severe storms will bring damaging wind gusts, hail and local flash flooding. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A downed tree and wires after a recent storm in the area. Photo Credit: Jason Brodbeck

Severe, gusty storms with damaging winds and drenching rain will roll through the area.

Thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding are also expected, with large hail possible.

Isolated storm activity will begin around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 on a cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Storms will become more widespread in the late afternoon and through the evening, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Wednesday morning.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Look for storm activity to wrap up by around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 8 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

There's a 30-percent chance for more storms Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m., with the possibility for storms last through the evening.

The stormy stretch ends on Friday, Aug. 9, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

