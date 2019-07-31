Contact Us
Severe Weather Alert: Storms Will Bring Drenching Downpours, Lightning, Damaging Wind Gusts

Joe Lombardi
Severe thunderstorms will bring drenching downpours, thunder, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour to the region on Wednesday, July 31. Localized flash flooding is also possible, the National Weather Service said.
Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The month of July will go out with a boom.

In the form, that is, of severe thunderstorms that will bring drenching downpours, thunder, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts to the region on Wednesday, July 31.

The storms will lead to a change in the string of hot and humid weather.

Localized flash flooding is also possible, the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning in a Hazardous Weather Statement.

There is a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning through the early afternoon on a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Thunderstorms then become likely after 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the storms continuing throughout the evening.

Strong wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour could bring down trees and tree limbs, leading to power outages.

A half-inch of rainfall is possible during the day with another half-inch at night.

Look for storm activity to wrap up around 3 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

The passage of the storms will lead to more comfortable temperatures to end the workweek.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature around 85 degrees.

Friday, Aug. 2 will also be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

