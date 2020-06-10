Severe Weather Alert: New Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Roll Through Area

A return of hazy, humid conditions will create a weather pattern ripe for thunderstorms the next couple of days.

The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms starts later in the day Wednesday, June 10.

The threat is strongest in areas west of the Hudson River. Some of the storms will be accompanied by gusty winds. (See image above.)

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with the high temperature in the low 80s for most of the region, with warmer temps farther inland.

The thunderstorm chance starts before nightfall Wednesday and continues overnight. The probability for storms is about 30 percent, with a higher likelihood farther north and inland.

Showers become likely on Thursday, June 11, with thunderstorms possible after 8 a.m. It will be a cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 11 to 13 miles per hour.

There will be showers and storms at times throughout the day, with the storm chance ending in the evening. Showers will finally taper off around 10 p.m. Thursday. Up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation is likely, with higher amounts in some spots.

Skies will clear on Friday, June 12, which will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

