Severe Weather Alert: Here's When To Expect The Worst As Tropical Storm Fay Closes In On Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the latest timing for Tropical Storm Fay. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the latest rainfall projections for Tropical Storm Fay. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at areas (in red) where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A powerful tropical storm will soak the region with downpours leading to localized flash flooding and travel disruptions with dangerous wind gusts that could cause power outages.

The system, Tropical Storm Fay, is the sixth named storm of the season, the earliest that's happened.

The time frame for the storm is Friday, July 10 into Saturday, July 11. The worst of the weather should be from about 2 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal New York, including Long Island, and the Long Island Sound in Westchester and southern Fairfield County, effective early Thursday evening, July 9. 

Winds during the height of the storm will be between 35 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 mph or more.

"Tropical-storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Friday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 12 a.m. Saturday.

For the latest timing of the system moving up the coast and through the region, see the first image above.

The storm has the potential to dump up to 6 inches of rainfall to some parts of the region, but generally, most parts of the area should see between 2 to 3 inches. (See the second image above.)

For areas covered by the Tropical Storm Warning, see the third image above.

Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to continue at times during the day and evening Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

