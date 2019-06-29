Severe Weather Alert: Here's When Gusty, Scattered Storms Will Sweep Through Area

A storm system with gusty, scattered severe thunderstorms will sweep through the area and bring some relief from the heat.

The primary threat from the storms, which will arrive Saturday afternoon, June 29 and continue through the evening, will be damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service said.

Large hail is also possible. The storms could also produce frequent lightning.

Saturday, June 29 will start out partly sunny and again hot and humid with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of the area until 11 p.m. Saturday with air quality levels in outdoor air predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone.

The showers and thunderstorms will arrive ahead of a cold front.

Here's the time frame for the storms:

Hudson Valley, Interior Connecticut: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Coastal Connecticut, Northeast New Jersey: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Long Island, New York City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The month of June will end on Sunday with less heat and humidity. It will be a partly sunny day with a high around 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance showers and isolated thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

July starts on Monday with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

