Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Possible Tornadoes Expected Ahead Of Isaias' Arrival

Scattered severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds and hail are expected, with isolated tornadoes possible, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Isaias.

Showers and storms are possible starting Sunday morning, Aug. 2. The likelihood of storms increases Sunday afternoon and evening.

The highest chance for storms will be north and west of New York City from about 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail are the main threats, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday morning. (See first image above.)

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low to mid 80s with extremely high humidity.

The latest forecast track for Isaias was released Sunday morning, Aug. 2 by the National Hurricane Center. (See second image above.)

Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") will bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, high winds, and dangerous storm surge to portions of Florida and points northward into the Carolinas through Monday, Aug. 3.

Heavy rainfall and flooding will then shift into the Northeast late in the day on Tuesday, Aug. 4 into Wednesday, Aug. 5. In addition, Tropical Storm-force winds are possible. (See third image above.)

This region should be most affected by the Isaias after nightfall on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located about 40 miles east-southeast of West Palm Beach, Fla.

As Isaias heads north, this region could see another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Monday, which will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

