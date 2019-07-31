Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'I Still Love My Husband,' Says New City Mom Of Twins Who Died In Hot Car
Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH; Hail, Flooding Possible

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the tristate area.

The watch, issued just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, is in effect until 9 p.m. The watch covers New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange and Fairfield counties.

Showers and thunderstorms that will bring drenching downpours, thunder, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts to the region are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Localized flash flooding and hail are also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement.

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour could bring down trees and tree limbs, leading to power outages.

A half-inch of rainfall is possible during the day with another half-inch at night.

Look for storm activity to wrap up by 3 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

The passage of the storms will lead to more comfortable temperatures to end the workweek.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature around 85 degrees.

Friday, Aug. 2 will also be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.