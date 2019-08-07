Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Drenching Rain, Damaging Winds On Way

With gusty storms packing damaging winds and drenching rain closing in on the area, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect.

Thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding are also expected, with large hail possible.

The watch is in effect for the entire region until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

A half-inch of rainfall is possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Look for storm activity to wrap up by around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 8 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

There's a 30-percent chance for more storms Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m., with the possibility for storms last through the evening.

The stormy stretch ends on Friday, Aug. 9, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.