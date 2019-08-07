Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now In Effect: Drenching Rain, Damaging Winds On Way

Joe Lombardi
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers the area shown above and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
In addition to this area, the watch covers much of the Northeast. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

With gusty storms packing damaging winds and drenching rain closing in on the area, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect.

Thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding are also expected, with large hail possible.

The watch is in effect for the entire region until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

A half-inch of rainfall is possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Look for storm activity to wrap up by around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 8 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

There's a 30-percent chance for more storms Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m., with the possibility for storms last through the evening.

The stormy stretch ends on Friday, Aug. 9, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

