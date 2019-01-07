Severe Storms With Fierce Winds Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

Thousands are starting the new month in the dark, despite the bright, sunny skies.

That's because rounds of severe, isolated storms with fierce winds toppled trees, tree limbs and utility lines, causing tens of thousands of power outages throughout the region on Sunday, June 30.

The storms were triggered by a cold front that has brought about a big change in the weather pattern as we head toward the long July 4th weekend.

Monday, July 1 will be sunny and much less humid with a high temperature in the low 80s. (For projected high temperatures throughout the region, see first image above.)

There will be a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noontime on Tuesday, July 2, which will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, July 3 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature again the mid 80s.

Independence Day, July 4 will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature once again in the mid 80s. It will become cloudy Thursday night and into Friday, July 5.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday as well as both Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. All three days will be partly sunny with the high temperature between 83 and 87 degrees each day.

