Severe Storms With Drenching Downpours, Damaging Winds Will Sweep Through Area

A new round of potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep through the region amid an unsettled weather pattern.

The time frame in which storm activity is expected on Monday, July 12 is from the early afternoon to the late evening.

Strong wind gusts and flash flooding are the main threats, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Monday morning.

Any storm activity could also produce drenching downpours and frequent lightning.

Monday will be warm and humid with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

More showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14.

"Shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue with a chance of daily storms from through at least the middle of the week in much of this area," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

