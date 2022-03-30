Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures.

Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.

Thursday, March 31 will be continued cloudy with showers become likely in the early afternoon ahead of the storm system as the high temperatures reaches the upper 60s.

Rain and showers will become likely later in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible from early in the evening into the overnight hours. (See the first image above.)

"The warm, moist air that will be drawn up ahead of the approaching front on Thursday will help to provide the atmospheric ingredients needed for some strong to severe thunderstorms to fire," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Click on the second image above for a look at areas where severe storms, with heavy downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, and possible isolated tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

The storm system will wind down in the mid morning on Friday, April 1 and skies will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Saturday, April 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

