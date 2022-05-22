Contact Us
Severe Storms Will Sweep Through Northeast, Leading To Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
The arrival of a cold front Sunday afternoon, May 22 will be followed by another swing in temperatures. The arrival of a cold front Sunday afternoon, May 22 will be followed by another swing in temperatures.
A look at areas (in yellow) where severe thunderstorms are expected. A look at areas (in yellow) where severe thunderstorms are expected.
Relief from a scorching weekend of summer-like heat and humidity will come after a round of severe thunderstorms sweeps through the Northeast.

The high temperature on Sunday, May 22 will top out in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase after noontime and there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting late in the afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight hours as a strong front pushes through the region. 

For areas most likely to see severe storms, see the two images above.

"The main threat in the Northeast appears to be strong wind gusts and downpours capable of localized flooding," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary. "The threat for hail and tornadoes is less likely, but one or two tornadoes can't be ruled out, especially in northern New England," 

Monday, May 23 will see a return to more seasonable temperatures with a high temperature in the low 70s and partly sunny skies. 

Tuesday, May 24 will be partly sunny with a high temperature at or near 70 degrees.

Wednesday, May 25 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

