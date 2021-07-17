Severe Storms Expected With 70 MPH Wind Gusts, Drenching Downpours, Possible Tornadoes

A new round of severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep through the region.

The time frame for storm activity is from mid-afternoon, Saturday, July 17. through the early morning hours of Sunday, JUly 18.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Saturday morning.

Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible. Drenching downpours are expected. Isolated tornadoes are possible. (See the first image above.)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region from 2 p.m. Saturday until Sunday morning. (Click on the second image above.)

Skies will be partly sunny prior to the arrival of the storm system. It will be hot and humid with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 70s and a chance for more thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

