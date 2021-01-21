Several Chances For Snow Before Possible Winter Storm

There will be periods of light snow across parts of the region at times through the end of the workweek before a possible winter storm early next week.

First, there's a chance for flurries throughout the entire region from around 9 a.m. to noontime on Thursday, Jan. 21.

It will become partly sunny during the day with a high temperature around 40 degrees, and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

It will be mostly clear overnight with a low in the upper 20s and wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Friday, Jan. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees, wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees. The entire region could see snow flurries after 3 p.m. followed by a chance of snow showers before midnight with a trace to several inches of snowfall possible well north and inland.

A look at areas north of Interstate 84 in New York and Connecticut that will see accumulating snowfall from Thursday into Friday is shown in the image above.

Saturday, Jan. 23 will be mostly sunny and blustery. The high temperature will only be in the upper 20s, and winds will be between 14 and 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, Jan. 24 will be sunny and continued cold with the high temperature struggling to top the freezing mark.

After a cloudy and dry day on Monday, Jan. 25, the winter storm with accumulating snow possible is now on track to arrive overnight and continue into Tuesday morning, Jan. 26.

It's too early to project possible snowfall totals as there is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.