Seasonable Conditions Return Before New Storm System Takes Aim On Region

The month of June will start off with more seasonable conditions, but it won't be long before stormy weather returns to the region.

The high temperature will be in the mid 70s on Tuesday, June 1, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be mild.

Wednesday, June 2 will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature again in the mid 70s, and a slight chance of rain from the mid-afternoon to early evening.

Then comes the new storm system, the time frame for which is late Thursday morning, June 3 until early Friday evening, June 4.

Rain and showers will become likely after 11 a.m. Thursday with the possibility of a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Precipitation will continue at times during the afternoon and evening, along with the storm chance.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rainfall is possible during the day and evening Thursday.

More showers are likely on Friday, June 4, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 70s. There could be scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.

Saturday, June 5 will be mostly sunny and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 80s. A scattered shower in the afternoon or early evening is possible.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

