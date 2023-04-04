Scattered Storms, Rounds Of Rain: Unsettled Stretch Will Also Include Shifts In Temperatures

A dry start to the week will be followed by an unsettled weather pattern that will include rounds of rain, scattered thunderstorms, and shifts in temperatures.

Tuesday, April 4 will be mainly cloudy and mild with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Clouds will thicken during the evening with overnight drizzle and light rain possible.

Wednesday, April 5 will be mostly cloudy with showers at times. Light rain will become likely in the afternoon with patchy fog. It will be a cooler day with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Rain will continue at times overnight along with patchy fog into Thursday morning, April 6, which will be warmer, with a high temperature in the low 70s.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms starting in the mid-afternoon Thursday and lasting into the middle of the evening before skies finally gradually start to clear.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected during the duration of the unsettled period.

Friday, April 7 should be partly sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.