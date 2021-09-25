Sam Expected To Reach Cat 4 Status With Two Possible Paths; Teresa Becomes 19th Named Storm

Hurricane Sam is expected to reach major Category 4 status as it churns in the Atlantic basin, where a new subtropical system, Teresa, has just become the 19th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

On Saturday morning, Sept. 25, the center of now Category 2 Sam is about 1,100 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It's moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour with higher gusts.

A slower motion to the west-northwest is expected over the weekend, followed by a turn to the northwest on Monday, Sept. 27, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Additional strengthening is forecast to take place, and Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later today," the center said Saturday.

There is a good chance that Sam will be steered away from the United States if a southward dip in the jet stream sets up off the East Coast, according to AccuWeather.

"But, if that jet stream dip sets up farther west or meanders westward, then there is room for Sam to get very close to the US next weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Sam's eventual track is expected to be determined early next week.

For the latest projected track and the two path scenarios for Sam, click on the second and third images above.

Teresa, meanwhile, is now located near Bermuda.

"This storm is expected to track to the north and then northeast over the weekend before dissipating over the open waters of the Atlantic," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said of Teresa. "Moisture from Teresa will be drawn northward along a lingering cold front along the East Coast into Atlantic Canada on Sunday, Sept. 26."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.