Weather

Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Bring Relief From Heat, Humidity

Joe Lombardi
A look at the heavy thunderstorms that will sweep through the area on Wednesday, July 22.
A look at the heavy thunderstorms that will sweep through the area on Wednesday, July 22. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will lead to relief from the heat and humidity that have gripped the region since the end of last week.

But it will remain warm and sticky until after the storms pass through by the end of the workweek.

Tuesday, July 21 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 90 degrees and heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

The first storm system will arrive on Wednesday, July 22, with the high temperature in the mid 80s, starting a pattern of more comfortable weather.

The possibility for storms and showers begins around 2 p.m. Wednesday and continues until around midnight.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, the National Weather Service said. 

Some locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

A new round of scattered thunderstorms and showers is expected on Thursday, July 23 in the afternoon into the evening. 

Thursday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

Once the storm systems sweep through, there will finally be relief from the heat and humidity.

Friday, July 24 will be more comfortable with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature in the mid 80s.

The pleasant weather pattern will continue on Saturday, July 25, which will also be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 80s.

