Rounds Of Storms Will Be Followed By Much-Needed Relief From Heat

The hot, humid summerlike stretch will last for a few more days, but relief is on the way thanks to several rounds of thunderstorms that will sweep through the region.

There's a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms on Monday, June 7 before storm activity becomes likely and more widespread on Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9.

Following the stormy stretch, temperatures will become more seasonable starting on Thursday, June 10.

Monday will another hot and sticky day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s for much of the region and in the 90s farthest north and inland in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. (Click on the second image above.)

There is about a 20 percent chance for scattered storms in areas farther south in New York and Connecticut, starting after 11 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, storm activity is expected throughout the region starting at around midday on a partly sunny and warm day with a high temperature in the 80s. The storm chance continues through the evening.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day, and a chance for more storms after nightfall.

Relief will finally arrive on Thursday, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

It will be even cooler on Friday, June 11, with cloudy skies keeping the high temperature in the mid 60s. There will be a chance of showers during the day and in the evening.

