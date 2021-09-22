Contact Us
Round Of Potentially Severe Thunderstorms Could Have Damaging Wind Gusts, Isolated Tornadoes

The storm system will bring the potential for locally severe thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches (light green) are expected for most of the region, with 2 to 4 inches (dark green) in some areas. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A slow-moving system will include a new round of thunderstorms that could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

The potential for strong storms is Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 into Friday morning, Sept. 24, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement released Wednesday morning, Sept. 22.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the statement said, noting that there is also a risk for flash flooding with some thunderstorms.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches (light green) are expected for most of the region, with 2 to 4 inches (dark green) in some areas. For projections, click on the second image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

