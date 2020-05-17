Return To Raw, Wet Weather Pattern Will Follow Brief Spring Fling As Memorial Day Nears

Don't adjust your calendar. We really are just days away from the start of Memorial Day Weekend.

But it sure won't seem that way this week.

That's because we will see a return to a wet and raw weather pattern following a brief spring fling of summerlike temperatures and sunny skies.

Here's the forecast through week's end:

Sunday, May 17: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s. The overnight low temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Monday, May 18: There will be some peeks of sun amid mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature will again be in the mid 60s and the overnight low again around 50 degrees.

Tuesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with the high temperature around 60 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday, May 20: There will be a mix of sun and clouds with the high temperature around 60 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday, May 21: There will be a chance of rain and showers on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Friday, May 22: It will be another rainy, showery day with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Saturday, May 23: The temperature will rise to the mid 70s, but the showers and clouds will remain in place.

