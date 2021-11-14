Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Reports Of Possible Tornado Touchdowns Under Investigation In Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A tornado in the Calverton/Manorville area of Suffolk County in 2019. Another twister may have touched down in that area on Saturday, Nov. 13.
A tornado in the Calverton/Manorville area of Suffolk County in 2019. Another twister may have touched down in that area on Saturday, Nov. 13. Photo Credit: Carla Smith from Smith Point Camp Grounds

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of several possible tornadoes believed to have touched down when a line of severe storms raced through the region from west to east on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13.

Millions were affected by the fierce storms that were packed with drenching rain, large hail, and wind gusts between 30 and 60 miles per hour, with some reports of even stronger speeds, especially on Long Island and parts of Connecticut, where trees, tree branches, and power lines were knocked down.

In Connecticut, possible twisters were reported in New Haven County, in Branford, Cheshire, and Guilford.

On Long Island, damage sustained indicates the possibility of one or more tornadoes in several Suffolk County communities, including Manorville, Mastic, and Shirley.

Thousands are still without power as of Sunday morning, Nov. 14.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.