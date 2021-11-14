Reports Of Possible Tornado Touchdowns Under Investigation In Region

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of several possible tornadoes believed to have touched down when a line of severe storms raced through the region from west to east on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13.

Millions were affected by the fierce storms that were packed with drenching rain, large hail, and wind gusts between 30 and 60 miles per hour, with some reports of even stronger speeds, especially on Long Island and parts of Connecticut, where trees, tree branches, and power lines were knocked down.

In Connecticut, possible twisters were reported in New Haven County, in Branford, Cheshire, and Guilford.

On Long Island, damage sustained indicates the possibility of one or more tornadoes in several Suffolk County communities, including Manorville, Mastic, and Shirley.

Thousands are still without power as of Sunday morning, Nov. 14.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

