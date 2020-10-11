Remnants Of Delta Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds That Could Cause Power Outages

Remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta will bring drenching rain, possible flooding and strong, gusty winds that could cause power outages.

The system will arrive late Sunday night, Oct. 11 at around 10 p.m.

Periods of rain will be heavy at times with flooding on streets and poor drainage areas through Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 12.

Wind gusts on Monday will be as strong as 30 miles per hour.

Generally, about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected for most of the region, with 3 to 4 inches possible on Long Island through Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For projected rainfall amounts, see the first image above.

For a look at areas at risk for flash flooding through Tuesday, Oct. 13, see the second image above.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with the temperature holding steady at around 60 degrees, but high humidity,

Monday will be a raw day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Precipitation continues into Tuesday, Oct. 12, with rain tapering off to showers after around 7 a.m.

Spotty showers will continue through around 3 p.m. Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy and warmer and the high temperature in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 will be sunny with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.