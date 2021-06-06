Real 'Unofficial Start Of Summer': Here's How Much Warmer It Is Than Over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer.

But that couldn't have been further from the case this year with high temperatures averaging about 20 degrees below normal last weekend.

Now, on the first weekend of June, parts of the region, especially farther inland, are on the brink of the first heatwave of 2021. (See the first image above.) A heatwave is defined as three or more straight days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more.

Some spots could see record warmth for this time of year on Sunday, June 6, which will be sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 80s to low 90s.

With higher humidity than on Saturday, June 7, it will feel even warmer Sunday, with heat advisories and air quality alerts issued for most of the area.

Monday, June 7 will another warm day with sunny skies high temperatures in the 80s for most of the region and in the 90s farthest north and inland.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.